Child may have brought weapon on Atlanta Public Schools bus, school district says

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools police are investigating an incident involving a possible weapon on a school bus. Unauthorized students from other schools opened the backdoor of an APS school bus and allowed students to exit. It is believed that one of the unauthorized students may have been armed during the incident. No students were injured, and APS police and administrators are conducting a thorough investigation. Details about the apprehension of the unauthorized students and the specific schools involved remain unclear.



Atlanta Public Schools (APS) police are investigating an incident in which a child may have brought a weapon onboard a school bus Monday afternoon.

What we know:

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said the incident started when students from other schools opened the backdoor to an APS school bus.

They entered the bus and let some of the riding students exit.

During the situation, it is believed one of the unauthorized students may have been armed.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to APS for a statement on the incident. A spokesperson released the following information:

"Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating an incident that occurred this afternoon in which unauthorized students from other schools opened the rear door of a bus transporting students from another school. They entered the bus without permission and allowed students to exit the bus. It was reported that one of the unauthorized students may have been in possession of a weapon.

"No students were hurt during this situation, and Atlanta Public Schools Police and senior administrators are thoroughly investigating this incident. Appropriate school and criminal disciplinary action will be taken against all individuals involved."

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether any of the unauthorized students were apprehended. None of them have been named.

It's also unclear which Atlanta schools were involved or where this incident took place.