No more zeros: Atlanta Public Schools to make changes to grading system

A change to how teachers grade their students has been ordered by the Atlanta superintendent's office. It's sparking a lot of opposition, even as principals prepare to implement the new policy.

Routinely, should a student be unable or unwilling to complete an assignment, the teacher hands down a score of zero.

The "amendment" to the grading system requires that zero to be upgraded to a 50. Teachers say they have also been asked to go back and change old grades to reflect the new rule.

FOX 5 did not get a clear rationale for the change.

A spokesperson says it is "to ensure that it equitably supports our students academic growth and empowers them to improve their performance, while also maintaining academic rigor..."