Burglar suspect charged with terrorism in Atlanta store robbery

Atlanta police have charged a man with terroristic acts after he was caught stealing from a tip jar.

Police say the man entered a business on Pryor Street and threatened to "shoot up the place" on Dec. 19 before swiping the money and fleeing.

An employee was able to provide a description of the suspect, and officials eventually found him walking in the area.

During the arrest, police say the suspect would not comply. Body camera footage shows them deploying their Tasers, but failing to get them to connect. Eventually, police were able to take the suspect down and bring him into custody.

Maxie Stewart Adams (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Police identified the suspect as Maxie Stewart Adams. He was charged with robbery, terroristic acts, and obstruction.

He's being held at the Fulton County Jail.