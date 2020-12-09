Atlanta proposes crack down on liquor licenses

article

The city of Atlanta is planning to crack down on businesses that are not following proper liquor license requirements.

City Councilwoman Jennifer Ide says some nightclubs are claiming to be restaurants to get a liquor license.

In doing so, the owners can get certain exemptions that are only intended for restaurants.

"It's a complete honor system. There really has not been a set of checks and balances to makes sure if you get a license as a particular type of entity that that's how you're operating," Ide said.

Under this new ordinance, any business can be subject to an audit by the city finance department.

