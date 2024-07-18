Atlanta launches $10M property tax relief program for senior homeowners

article

The city of Atlanta has launched a $10 million tax relief program for senior homeowners burdened by rising property taxes.

The new program is called the Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund and is a partnership between the city and Invest Atlanta.

Two hundred participants will be selected randomly from the applicants.

Applicants will need to be 60 years old or older, have lived in the city of Atlanta since 2015, live in one of the pilot neighborhoods selected for the program, and be enrolled in the city and county homestead exemption programs.

Eligible applicants will also need to have a total income at or below 60% of the area median income - which is around $45,000 for a single person and $51,000 for a couple.

You can apply online or in person at Atlanta Metro State College on Aug. 3 and 6.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 17. Selected residents are expected to be notified in September.

To learn more about the program, click here.