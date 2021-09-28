Atlanta police work to ID person of interest in months-old homicide investigation

article

Atlanta police shared a photo of a person of interest connected to a March 2021 homicide on Alexandra Drive.

No specific information was released about the person, besides their picture. Investigators said the person of interest is related to the deadly shooting of a woman on March 26 at 2790 Alexandria Drive at Deerwood Park.

Police responded to that location at 12:39 a.m. on March 26 to find the woman unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound. Grady EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Atlanta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

Advertisement



