Atlanta police seek suspects in shooting that injured teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 17, 2025 8:24pm EDT
Images courtesy Atlanta police. 

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police need help finding the people responsible for shooting a 15-year-old boy.

What we know:

The shooting happened Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to police, at Drew Drive NW and Abbott Lane NW.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Now, police say the two people pictured below are suspects in the shooting.

Image courtesy Atlanta police. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on who they are is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. 

The Source: Information for this article came from a press release by the Atlanta Police Department. 

