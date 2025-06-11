Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old boy shot in northwest Atlanta; authorities seek suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 11, 2025 7:07pm EDT
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police respond to a shooting scene near Drew Drive NW and Abbott Lane NW on June 11, 2025. article

ATLANTA - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen on Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to the scene near Drew Drive NW and Abbott Lane NW shortly after 5 p.m., where they found the teen alert, conscious and breathing. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Atlanta police respond to a shooting scene near Drew Drive NW and Abbott Lane NW on June 11, 2025.

What we don't know:

No suspect information was immediately available. 

Atlanta police respond to a shooting scene near Drew Drive NW and Abbott Lane NW on June 11, 2025.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.

