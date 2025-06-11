15-year-old boy shot in northwest Atlanta; authorities seek suspect
ATLANTA - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen on Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.
What we know:
Atlanta police responded to the scene near Drew Drive NW and Abbott Lane NW shortly after 5 p.m., where they found the teen alert, conscious and breathing. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Atlanta police respond to a shooting scene near Drew Drive NW and Abbott Lane NW on June 11, 2025. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
No suspect information was immediately available.
The shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.