Atlanta police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Atlanta police need your help finding a teenager who ran away from her aunt and hasn't been seen since.

Officials say 16-year-old Nevaeh Williams was last seen in the 1,200 block of James Jackson Parkway.

Police described Williams as being around 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is in twists.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a black, green, and white-striped tracksuit and cheetah print slippers.

If you have any information that can help officers find Williams, please call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4260.

