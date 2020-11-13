Atlanta police searching for man accused of sexual assault in Buckhead

Atlanta police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulted a woman between Lenox Square and the Lenox MARTA station in Buckhead.

This happened Friday, November 6 around 7 p.m.

Bernice Brown has called Buckhead home 15 years, but she said the community she lives in now has become a different place.

"It's definitely changed a lot. It's not safe around here at all, especially with the shootings at the malls," Brown said, referencing the various shootings that have happened on the mall's property this year.

Lilly Nail and Deandre Brown said they walk around near Lenox Square often. They were upset to hear what happened.

"It kind of makes me terrified. I'm not going lie, I walk around here at like 3 a.m. because I live here and I can. I mean, he's usually with me," Nail said.

Brown said he doesn't understand why violence like this continues to happen.

"We are going to have daughters. We're not going to want that same stuff to happen to our daughters. So why would be out there doing that stuff to other women? We're supposed to cherish the women we find, right?" Brown said.

Police released a surveillance video of the suspect.

According to police, the man is in his 30s, about 5-feet-9-inches tall with a slim to medium build. He has short hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about who the man is or anything about what happened, please call the police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.