Police release surveillance photos of Atlanta armored car robbery suspect

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Brinks armored car employee at gunpoint.

Officials the robbery happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on March 29, 2023, on the 800 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

According to investigators, the Brinks employee had just made a cash pickup at the West End Mall when the man approached him, pulled out a gun, and demanded the cash bags.

After grabbing the money, the suspect fled on foot toward Evans Street.

Investigators shared surveillance footage showing the man reportedly walking away from the scene of the crime.

(Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

The suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. He was wearing a black bubble coat, black pants, white socks, and black Nike slides.

If you have any information that can help identify the man, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).