Atlanta police search for person of interest in suspected rape

article

The Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit is seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify a person of interest in a reported rape.

According to investigators, the incident happened on September 18 in Bulter Park.

Authorities describe the person of interest as a black male with short hair and brown eyes. He is believed to frequent the Edgewood Avenue area.

Investigators released this photo of a person of interest who is believed to frequent the Edgewood Ave. area. (Atlanta Police Department)

Details surrounding the incident were not made available.

Anyone who is able to identify the person of interest should contact the Atlanta Special Victims Unit at 404-546-2521.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

Advertisement

_____