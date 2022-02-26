Atlanta Police search for child who possibly ran away from home

The Atlanta Police Department special victims unit is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing juvenile.

Tanyuan Taylor was last seen around 12 p.m. at his mother's home located at 689 Aline Dr. NW.

Taylor is described as an African-American male around 5 ft. tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes.

Prior to his disappearance, Taylor was seen wearing black pants with a black hoodie and a green backpack.

Police began searching for Tanyuan Taylor after he did not return home on February 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

If anyone knows his whereabouts or has seen him, please call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

____

