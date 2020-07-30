Atlanta police search for convenience store robbery suspects

Atlanta police are seeking the public's help as they continue to search for two men connected to a June robbery at a convenience store.

Robbery suspect (Atlanta Police Department )

According to investigators, two suspects went into the store located in the 400 block of University Ave SW and pulled out guns.

The suspects then opened a gaming machine inside the store and took around $2,272, police said.

Police warned both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

