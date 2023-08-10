Atlanta police responding to barricaded domestic dispute suspect inside west midtown apartment building

article

Atlanta police are responding to a barricaded suspect inside a west midtown apartment building.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene in Loring Heights were a large police presence could was visible outside the Radius West apartment building, located off Bishop Street NW. At least two dozen police vehicles were parked outside and around the building.

According to APD, officers were initially brought out to the area for a domestic dispute.

