Protestor threw 'Molotov cocktail' at officers during protest at 'cop city' site, police say

Police from multiple jurisdictions responded to a protest at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility where someone allegedly threw a "Molotov cocktail" at law enforcement.

Atlanta Police Department Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum said no one was injured when someone threw a "glass container with an accelerant inside and a crude ignition device." Police "detained" eight people, and charges range from criminal trespassand obstruction of a law enforcement officer, Schierbaum said.

Police said anyone who remained on the site, which is city property, would be arrested.

Police closed a nearby road. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw a person cuffed near a DeKalb County Police Department vehicle. Atlanta Police Department vehicles as well as Georgia State Patrol were at the scene. Schierbaum said the FBI is participating in an investigation of attempts to "intimidate" in regard to the construction of new public safety training centers in Georgia and other states.

The site is a former Atlanta prison farm and a future police training facility. Atlanta City Council approved a scaled-back plan for the facility, which was met with backlash.

Police presence at the scene of a protest near the "cop city" site.

Schierbaum said protesters, the majority who have out-of-state drivers licenses, were throwing rocks at officers before someone allegedly threw the device.

Activists with the "Stop Cop City" movement, say that the training facility will neither help the city’s crime problem nor fractured relations between police and Black and brown communities. The council’s finance committee amended a plan to use 85 acres in DeKalb County for the facility, while moving to preserve the remainder as green space.

The former Atlanta prison farm and a proposed police training facility.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.