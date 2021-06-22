Atlanta homeowners call for new police training facility to attract officers

Atlanta homeowners are telling their political leaders to take action on a proposed training complex for public safety.

The residents are showing support for Atlanta Police Department officers. They are also acting out of fears about rising crime.

"The police and fire departments are both down," said Councilman Dustin Hillis. "Staffed with vacancies at 25%."

Building a state-of-the-art academy potentially could be another tool the city can use to attract officers.

"I am scared to go get gas and I am scared to go to Lenox Square," said one Buckhead resident who called into Monday's Atlanta City Council meeting.

That homeowner is one of a couple of dozen who voiced their support for decisive action from the mayor and the city council.

One location where a joint training center may go is east of Downtown Atlanta in DeKalb County.

The city owns nearly three hundred acres and the police firing range is already located on a piece of the property.

But the site is stirring controversy because environmentalists and park enthusiasts want the land used for trails.

Hillis says there is enough acreage to do both.

