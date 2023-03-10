Atlanta police release video of suspect in February Marietta Street homicide

article

Investigators continue to look for leads in connection to the shooting death of a man along Marietta Street in Atlanta last month.

Atlanta police on Friday released surveillance video of a male suspect in the February 26 homicide. The video shows a Black male dressed in jeans and a red hooded sweatshirt, with the hood up, walking down the street.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was found dead along Marietta Street SW that afternoon. Police said the victim was shot and had a cut to his head.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).