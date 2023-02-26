Open investigation: Officials look into Southwest Atlanta homicide on Marietta Street

Atlanta authorities said a person was shot and slashed deeply on Marietta Street, leading to his death. Now officials are investigating the killing as a homicide.

On Sunday afternoon, Atlanta Fire and Rescue said they discovered the man who was already deceased. He had gunshot wounds and a head laceration, according to officials.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to figure out how this happened. That investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have not released any identifying information about the victim.