Atlanta police release photos of possible street racing suspects

Police in Atlanta are continuing to crack down on street racing and drifting meet-ups that cause traffic headaches, congestion, and noise.

Investigators said a group of racers shut down the intersection of Northside Drive near Interstate 75 and obstructed officers trying to respond to the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department released four photos on Monday hoping someone will recognize the men.

Police said that tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers could be eligible for rewards for tips that lead to arrest and indictments.

