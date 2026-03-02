Atlanta police promise to continue crackdown on 'teen takeovers'

article

The Brief Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum promised to continue cracking down on "teen takeover" events happening around the city. The latest event that happened on the Atlanta Beltline led to at least 17 arrests and 11 firearms recovered. Police are still searching for the event organizers.



Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum promised on Monday to continue the department's crackdown on widespread "teen takeovers" after his officers arrested 17 people on the east side of the Beltline over the weekend and confiscated 11 illegal firearms from minors.

By the numbers:

Chief Schierbaum said 13 of those arrests made on Sunday were physical, while 4 others were copies of charges.

Bodycam footage showed some of the arrests and guns taken from minors who were either too young to possess firearms or were allegedly conducting themselves illegally.

One of the firearms found had been modified to be fully automatic, which is illegal.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta police officers make an arrest during a "teen takeover" event on the Atlanta Beltline on Mar. 1, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

What we know:

Many of the arrests happened in the Inman Park and Ponce City Market area, with charges varying.

The youngest person found attending unaccompanied was 13 years old, the chief said. People from Calhoun, Decatur, Lithia Springs and Lithonia were all arrested.

Chief Schierbaum said more arrests are likely in connection with the Beltline event as the department is actively searching for its organizers.

Officers also heard firearms being discharged, which contributed to the arrests and confiscations.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether any injuries were reported from the incidents.

What they're saying:

"Many of you have shown the videos on your various platforms of the citizens who were concerned or what they were seeing. But I hope, you know, the police department was very quickly making arrests," Chief Schierbaum said. "If anyone is going to come back out in the future, they're going to see the Atlanta Police Department again."

Chief Schierbaum emphasized that his officers will continue to attend these events and encouraged parents to do their part to help dissuade juvenile crime.

"But for this to be successful, we need everyone to do their part, monitoring their children, having wholesome events and that are well organized for individuals, not just calling for mayhem," he said.

The backstory:

According to officials, several "teen takeover" events had been planned for the West Highlands area, the Vine City community and the east side trail of the Beltline.

While several arrests were made in connection with the Beltline event, no issues arose at the other planned events, police said.

The police department has enacted a curfew for minors. If broken, the minor and their parents could face charges, according to Chief Schierbaum.

The curfew is from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

