Atlanta Police seize 81 guns and 9,000 grams of drugs in seasonal crime sweep

The Brief Atlanta operations resulted in 288 arrests while seizing 81 firearms and over 9,000 grams of narcotics. Police used data-driven "science" to target repeat offenders and 61 suspects with confirmed gang affiliations. Chief Schierbaum urged judges to stop "laughable sentences" and low bonds for previously convicted felons.



The Atlanta Police Department has taken 81 firearms and more than 9,000 grams of narcotics off the streets as part of a series of seasonal crime operations, officials announced Monday.

What we know:

The multiagency effort, which includes the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in 288 arrests. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the crackdown is part of a recurring strategy known as Operations Kickstart, Heatwave, and Deep Freeze.

According to authorities, 61 of the suspects arrested are affiliated with gangs. Many of those taken into custody were repeat offenders.

What they're saying:

"We do use science, we use data that tells us where we should go and who we are looking for and what we want to accomplish with the end of the night," Schierbaum said during a news conference at APD headquarters.

"We encountered numerous felons in possession of firearms who had already served time for doing the exact same thing," the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Law enforcement leaders emphasized that the success of these operations relies on a partnership that ignores jurisdictional boundaries. However, Schierbaum issued a direct challenge to the judicial system, urging judges to ensure that previously convicted suspects remain off the streets.

"Those are individuals that we would ask the judges, when you have that case in front of you pay attention," Schierbaum said. "This is an individual that needs the intervention of the criminal justice system... no low bonds, no laughable sentences."

What's next:

The chief noted that the department has seen a drop in crime since these seasonal operations began four years ago. He confirmed that the targeted enforcement will continue throughout the year.