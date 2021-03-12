Atlanta police officers rescue dog stuck near burning car

The Atlanta Police Department is thanking several of its morning watch officers after rescuing a dog from a burning car last weekend.

It happened Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta. Bodycam video from the officers tells the story. It shows officers responding to the car fire and finding a dog tied to a nearby tree near that fire.

The officers put themselves in harm’s way to free the dog.

As they worked to get the collar from his neck, the vehicle continued to burn, but the officers were not deterred.

They eventually freed the dog and it was uninjured.

Officers said it was a good dog and kept its composure and showed true bravery while allowing the officers to free him.

