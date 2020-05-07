Atlanta police officer uses hazard pay bonus to help students

An Atlanta police officer is helping children in his community stay digitally connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than spend his hazard pay bonus on himself, the APD says Officer Keith Backmon decided to share it with four families by donating an Amazon Fire tablet to five kids so they will be able to complete their school assignments.

Officer Keith Backmon of the Atlanta Police Department used his hazard pay bonus to buy an Amazon Fire tablet for children, to help with their school assignments (Source: APD).

Backmon visited the Villas at Lakewood and Capital Vanira Apartments on Wednesday to distribute the tablets along with a $30 donation to go toward setting up an internet connection. Captain Willie Adams, supervisors, and fellow investigators accompanied him to show their support.

Backmon serves as a part-time security officer ath the complex. When the property manager told him about two families in need of technology for school, he was happy to help.

“As a public servant, it’s my job to give back to the community,” Backmon said.

Backmon, a 16 year veteran of the APD, stayed in touch with the families of two 11-year-old girls who were almost shot when a man decided to randomly shoot at their apartment building, police said. When he learned about their lack of access to technology to complete homework, he stepped in.

Thank you Officer Backmon!