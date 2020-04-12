Atlanta police officer recruit assaulted during home invasion

Atlanta police are working to identify the two suspects who broke in an Atlanta police officer's home early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the recruit heard noises around 2 a.m. and then saw two black males who came into the house through a bathroom window.

The recruit suffered minor injuries when one of the suspects started choking him. The victim was able to escape and going to a house nearby and call 911.

The suspects left the home with some of the vicitim's property.

Investigators do not believe the recruit was targeted because of his affiliation with the Atlanta Police Department.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.