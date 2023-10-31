Bond denied for Atlanta police officer charged with sexual assault of teenage girl

article

The Superior Court of Fulton County has denied bond for an Atlanta police officer accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Officials say Officer Anthony L. Anderson was arrested earlier in October after a 16-year-old girl filed a report with Gwinnett County Police detectives on Aug 2.

Police say Anderson met the victim while responding to a single-car crash on Aug. 2. The assault allegedly took place after his shift that day.

The Atlanta Police Department was notified of the accusations, and Anderson was questioned on Aug. 11. Police say he was moved from the Field Operations Division at that time.

Anderson was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with violating his oath of office, cruelty to children, aggravated sexual battery, and aggravated sodomy.

Anthony L. Anderson (Atlanta Police Department)

Police records show Anderson had been with the department since March 2016.

Anderson's bond was denied, according to the order signed on Oct. 31, because he "poses a significant threat or danger" and "poses a significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice."