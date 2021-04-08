article

Atlanta police are asking for help finding two runaway cousins who haven't been seen for hours.

Officials say 13-year-old Aylissa Mosley and 12-year-old Kaliyah Miller left Mosley's home on the 900 block of Constitution Road SE around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Because of their young ages, investigators say they are "concerned" for the two girls' safety.

Mosley is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Miller is 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Kaliyah was last seen wearing a Champion white shirt and blue jeans and Aylissa was last seen wearing a white Jordan shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on where the two girls could be, please call the

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two girls should contact the Atlanta Police Youth Squad at 404-546-4260 or 911.

