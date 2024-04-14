Atlanta police monitoring Israel, Iran attacks

The Atlanta Police Department is monitoring the developments in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel after hundreds of Iranian drones were launched Saturday evening.

Atlanta officials said there were no credible threats within the city, but they wanted to be proactive.

"Our dedication to protecting houses of worship and sensitive areas in all communities remains steadfast," a spokesperson for Atlanta Police said. "We are working closely with law enforcement partners, religious institutions, and community leaders to ensure the safety of everyone in Atlanta."

If you notice any suspicious activities, officials ask that you report it to local authorities immediately.