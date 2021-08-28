Atlanta police investigate overnight double shooting near West End

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two men hospitalized.

Police said officers found two men with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning at 595 Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta.

Police said the man were alert and conscious when rushed to a hospital.

Police have not identified suspects and said investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

