Atlanta police offer reward in search for man suspected of assaulting, robbing woman at discount mall

Atlanta police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman at a southwest Atlanta discount mall in March.

According to investigators, the suspect drove to the back of the Greenbriar Discount Mall located in the 2900 block of Headland Dr. SW.

A woman was assaulted and then robbed at the location, police said.

A surveillance photo captured a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie, with blue jeans. Authorities have yet to identify the suspect.

Police are working to identify the suspect connected to the assault and robbery of a woman at a discount mall. (Atlanta Police Department)

The suspect was the driver of a maroon colored Jeep Patriot with a paper tag.

Investigators said the assault suspect was seen driving a Jeep Patriot vehicle. (Atlanta Police Department)

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a cash reward of $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or to submit a tip online, click here. Tipsters may remain anonymous and will remain eligible for the reward.

