Atlanta police looking for man who threated store employees with gun during robbery

article

The Atlanta Police Department Robbery Unit is reaching out to the public for assistance in an ongoing investigation into a brazen robbery at a business in the 500 block of Decatur Street.

The incident unfolded on Sept. 11. A thief, whose image was captured on surveillance cameras, walked into the establishment and began filling bags with items from the store's shelves.

When he was approached by employees of business, the thief brandished a firearm and said "I'm giving you one last warning."

The armed man then fled the location. The Atlanta Police Department Robbery Unit is now appealing to the community for any information that could lead to the apprehension of the armed robber.

If you or anyone you know has information about the incident or can identify the suspect from the provided image, authorities urge you to come forward immediately. You can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), through their website at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by simply texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).