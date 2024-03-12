Atlanta police looking for inmate who escaped from Grady Hospital

article

Atlanta police are looking for a woman who reportedly escaped from Atlanta City Detention Center staff while she was waiting for medical treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital.

It happened around 12:26 p.m. March 12. Police have identified the inmate as 36-year-old Quinise Hightower. She was originally arrested on March 11 during a traffic stop because she had several warrants for shoplifting in surrounding jurisdictions.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Hightower’s escape are currently under investigation and officers are actively canvassing for her. Currently, there is no threat to the public and the investigation continues.