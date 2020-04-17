Atlanta police looking for 68-year-old man with dementia

Atlanta police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia.

Dennis Hebert, 68, was last seen Thursday around 7:45 p.m. He left his home on Valley View Drive Southeast in a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan with a paper tag.

According to police, Hebert has been diagnosed with dementia.

Hebert is described as a 5'11" white male who's 260 pounds. He's bald with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Hebert's whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.