Atlanta Police issue Mattie's Call in search for missing 82-year-old woman

Atlanta Police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing 82-year-old woman.

According to investigators, Marie Briscoe has not been seen since she left 2585 Browntown Rd. NW on March 6.

Briscoe has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and is an insulin dependent diabetic.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Briscoe is described as an African-American female, 5 ft. and 8 in. tall, weighing around 167 pounds, with brown eyes. She walks with a cane and may be traveling on foot somewhere in the vicinity of her home, police said.

Anyone who sees Briscoe or has information on her whereabouts should dial 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

