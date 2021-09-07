Atlanta police investigating suspicious package near Lenox Mall

Atlanta police say they are investigating a suspicious package near Lenox Mall.

The package was reported at the intersection of Lenox Road NE & East Paces Ferry Road NE.

Right now authorities have part of Lenox Road NE and Kingsboro Road NE blocked.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

