Oakhurst shooting: Atlanta police looking for shooter, avoid the area

Police are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of College Avenue in the Oakhurst neighborhood.

Zone 6 police officers responded to a person shot call shortly after 2 p.m.

According to Atlanta Police Department, a 32-year-old man was shot. He was alert and breathing when they arrived and he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

It appears that the victim may have been in an exchange of gunfire before he was wounded. Police are still looking for the shooter and they are asking citizens to avoid the area surrounding 2227 College Ave. NE at this time.

This includes Sisson Ave. NE, Wisteria Way NE, Browning St. NE, Clifford Ave. NE, and Murray Hill Ave. NE.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene and could see multiple police cars in the area.

