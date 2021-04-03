Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta police investigating deadly hit-and-run

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred overnight in Buckhead. 

Authorities said a man in his 20s was fatally struck while crossing Piedmont Road near Lindbergh Center. 

Police said they are looking for an SUV that fled the scene after striking the man. 

Police said they are looking for an SUV that fled the scene after striking the man.

_____

