Atlanta police investigating deadly hit-and-run
article
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred overnight in Buckhead.
Authorities said a man in his 20s was fatally struck while crossing Piedmont Road near Lindbergh Center.
Police said they are looking for an SUV that fled the scene after striking the man.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.