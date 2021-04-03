Atlanta police investigating deadly hit-and-run

article

Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred overnight in Buckhead.

Authorities said a man in his 20s was fatally struck while crossing Piedmont Road near Lindbergh Center.

Police said they are looking for an SUV that fled the scene after striking the man.

