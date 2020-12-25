Atlanta Police investigating deadly Christmas day shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

According to investigators, a male victim was found around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The man's family said he was visiting someone in the area.

"This is horrible," Major Reginald Moorman said.

Crime scene tape and homicide investigators filled Campbellton Street on Christmas Day as children played nearby.

"This is the time to be with your family. It's very disturbing that this act of violence occurred on Christmas Day," Maj. Moorman explained.

Investigators said the victim was outside by the intersection of Campbellton Road and Epworth Street.

"We have witnesses who reported several shots fire in the area," Maj. Moorman explained. The man later died at the hospital.

Family members on the scene said the man was known to usually keep to himself and confirmed that he lived nearby.

"It's very troubling. My heart goes out to this man's family," Maj. Moorman said.

A heavier police presence is expected in the area throughout the investigation.

No suspects have been arrested, police confirmed Friday evening.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.