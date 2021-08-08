Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police investigate shooting at Buckhead restaurant, lounge

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Buckhead that left one in critical condition. 

Police said the shooting occurred near Hide, a restaurant and lounge on Roswell Road in Atlanta

The person said a man with a gunshot wound was rushed to a local hospital. 

Police have not made any arrests in the case. 

