Atlanta police investigate shooting at Buckhead restaurant, lounge

Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Buckhead that left one in critical condition.

Police said the shooting occurred near Hide, a restaurant and lounge on Roswell Road in Atlanta.

The person said a man with a gunshot wound was rushed to a local hospital.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

