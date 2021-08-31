Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police say man shot after altercation on Martin Luther King Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers responded to the scene of a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Tuesday afternoon. 

Police received multiple calls of a person shot at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday at 2516 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 

Police confirmed one man involved in an altercation was shot and transported to a hospital while conscious. That victim is unidentified. 

Police have not released the name of a potential suspect. 

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating, police said. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

