Atlanta police investigate after man shot in the leg

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the midtown Atlanta area Sunday evening.

According to investigators, officers were called to the 1700 block of Piedmont Road NW around 6:34 pm. When officers arrived they found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg.

Police described the man as being "combative and uncooperative" when EMS workers and officers attempted to assist the man. After refusing medical attention, the man left the scene, but he was found near the intersection of Peachtree Street and Juniper Street about 15 minutes later.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The man was found lying in the ground and was not alert and was unconscious, authorities said. But he was breathing. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.