Atlanta police holds 'Santa Cop' event for children

Atlanta police also spent the day spreading Christmas cheer this holiday.

It's all part of their annual Santa Cop event.

The department hosted breakfast with Santa at the Hard Rock Cafe Downtown for local families.

Breakfast was followed by a free shopping trip to Target.

Each child received $300 to buy gifts for their family and friends.

While the kids have lots fun, it's the officers who said this event brings so much joy.

The department has hosted the Santa Cop event for more than 30 years.