Atlanta Police Department mourns sudden death of beloved officer

article

An Atlanta Police Department known for his kindness, generosity and infectious smile died suddenly, the police department said.

Officer Jamaine E. Chester left work for the last time Friday evening. Police said he did not return to work Monday. Police don't suspect foul play, but have not confirmed the circumstances of his death.

Chester served in the Public Affairs Unit.

"Officer Chester was first class in his representation of the department, he wore his uniform with pride, took policing seriously, and he expected the best out of everyone," a statement from the police department said.

Police said Chester was known for bringing snacks, candy and beverages to the precinct.

Police said they'll miss his afternoon, "Hello," when he arrived for work each day. He'd brighten his fellow co-workers' days, saying, "I am so happy to be here with all of you."

That none of them will hear that from him again hurts his coworkers' hearts.

"But we will hold his memory tight to our chests," an APD statement said, in part. "We will continue to share his impact on our lives and celebrate the time we were privileged to work with him and bask in his light. He made us better. Physically, he is gone, but his sparkle, his infectious joy, and his almost perfect presentation will be with us forever. Rest well, Officer Chester. Job well-done sir. Until we meet again."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE