Atlanta Police Department offers cash for guns at buyback event

To get guns off the street, the Atlanta Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program.

The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atlanta Civic Center on Piedmont Avenue.

The police department is offering $50 for any handguns and $100 for long guns and rifles.

The Atlanta Police Department said it will not accept walkups and everyone must remain inside their vehicles.

Police said officers will not run tags or collect personal information of anyone who sells a gun.