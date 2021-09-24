Suspect pulls out gun, snatches woman's purse, police say

A man suspected of attempting to steal a woman‘s purse was arrested, Atlanta police announced Friday.

According to authorities, an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Campbellton Road and County Line Road on September 22. The officer saw a man with a handgun and gave commands for him to drop the weapon.

The suspect disregarded the orders and ran away. The officer later caught up with the suspect during the chase and arrested him.

An investigation later revealed that the victim was at the location to buy a vehicle that was listed on a social media marketplace.

The suspect, who was later identified as Franco Watkins, said the car would arrive at the location soon. Watkins then pulled out a gun, demanded cash, and grabbed the woman's purse.

Watkins was booked into the Fulton County jail.

