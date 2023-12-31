Armed Atlanta robbery suspect on the run, police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police are looking for a man accused of robbing a vape shop at gunpoint.

Police say a man with a gun wearing a red shirt, black jacket, black pants and red and black Jordans entered the store located at 590 Piedmont Avenue NE just before noon on Dec. 27.

A store clerk told police the man went behind the counter, pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded he open the cash register.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The suspect reportedly stole $566 and a few items before leaving the store, fleeing southbound on Piedmont Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Police say you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.