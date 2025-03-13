Atlanta permit expediter accused of stealing wife's notary stamp to forge licenses, permit documents

article

Walter Jordan, an Atlanta city permit expediter, has been arrested for forgery, identity theft, making false statements and theft by taking. The Atlanta Police Department says the well-known businessman stole his wife's notary stamp and used it to forge permit documents.

What we know:

Walter Jordan is a City Hall expediter. Businesses hire him to secure liquor licenses and permits on a fast-track basis.

Jordan is an Atlanta native and has owned Dogwood Restaurant Consulting Group since 2013. The company was dissolved Sept. 13, 2024, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

Jordan is charged with three felonies. They are identity theft, forgery and false statements and theft by taking, which is a misdemeanor, all in connection with him stealing and using his wife Daphne Enmon's notary stamp without her consent.

What they're saying:

Daphane Jordan says she advised Atlanta Police that her notary stamps had been stolen by Walter and that she would be happy to look at documents and confirm they were not notarized by her.

Mrs. Jordan said, "It was gut-wrenching to know that someone that I trusted and loved with do our friends like this. He is very charismatic. I thought he had good intentions. I am pretty sure they did too."

Atlanta Police sources say approximately 25 businesses have been identified as possible victims.

The other side:

Jordan's attorney, Sadeer Sabbak, says his client turned himself in and was granted a bond. He gave us the following statement:

"Mr. Jordan retained my office, immediately after learning of the outstanding arrest warrants. We attempted to negotiate a reasonable bond with the State before Mr. Jordan turned himself in. The State’s insistence on a $100,000 bond, along with harsh restrictions on Mr. Jordan’s ability to earn a living, was not something we could agree to.

Mr. Jordan voluntarily turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail late yesterday evening. This morning, we appeared before the Court for a first appearance proceeding, during which a bond hearing was held and Mr. Jordan was granted a total bond of $17,500. Mr. Jordan was also charged with a misdemeanor, and was granted a bond of $1,000.

This matter is still in the early stages of investigation and my office has not received any evidence to substantiate any of these claims. Mr. Jordan categorically denies all allegations."

FOX 5 spoke to three of the 25 business owners. All three express disappointment in Walter Jordan and say they have lost thousands of dollars. One of the three said he was a personal friend of Jordan’s and was devastated.