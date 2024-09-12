Atlanta pastor murder: Cellphone analyst takes the stand Thursday

New details emerged in court today regarding the murder of 57-year-old Rev. Marita Harrell, a pastor who was allegedly stabbed to death by Christopher Griggs.

Testimony from a cellphone analyst revealed that Griggs and his housemate were both present at their Panola Road home when the fatal stabbing occurred.

According to the medical examiner, Harrell was stabbed so severely that a 6-inch blade was left lodged in her abdomen. Her body, which had been burned, was found by her husband and eldest daughter in a van abandoned along an isolated part of Coffee Road.

In court, jurors heard testimony about cellphone data from Harrell, Griggs, and Griggs' housemate, Lakisha Reid, who claimed to have been at home during the murder but did not hear anything.

FBI Task Force Officer Kevin Parker, who analyzed the cellphone data, testified that Harrell's and Reid's cellphones both traveled to a wooded area on Coffee Road, where Harrell’s body was later found. Griggs' phone, however, did not make that trip.

Reid told investigators that she drove Griggs in a car, unaware that it belonged to the pastor or that her body was inside. DeKalb County police have since cleared Reid of any involvement in the crime, and no charges have been filed against her.

Rev. Marita Harrell, a United Methodist minister, was murdered in May 2022. The man accused of killing her is a person she was trying to mentor.

Griggs, 29, initially denied any involvement, saying he was home from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. He later admitted that Harrell visited him, leaving at 4 p.m. During opening statements, Griggs’ defense attorneys suggested that the landlord, LaKeya Reid, was responsible for Harrell’s death. However, police and prosecutors have dismissed that claim.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Griggs refused to come to court earlier this week because he was concerned about the presence of the media and the murdered woman's family.