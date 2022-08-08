Atlanta park shooting: 6-year-old girl among 4 wounded, 2 dead at ball game

A second person has died following a shooting at a southwest Atlanta park that injured four others, including a 6-year-old-girl. That young girl remained in critical condition as of Monday evening.

Atlanta police said the shooting happened at Rosa Burbey Park on Windsor Street when an argument over a softball game led to an exchange of gunfire.

"Me being a mom, I never thought it would be one of my children," said Anita Glass, the mother of April Sparks.

Sparks is a 33-year-old mother of three. She was with one of her children watching the softball game when the gunfire erupted. April's mom is asking when it will stop.

"This gun thing they need to get it in control of it. That governor who passed that law that he put into effect is destroying our kids," Ms. Glass lamented.

Atlanta police said the softball game got heated. The two sides pulled out guns and started firing. April's family said she was shot five times.

"All my baby was doing was at that park enjoying a softball game with her 12-year-old daughter," the mother said with regret.

Another man, 31-year-old Rashad Rogers, was also killed.

"They feel like they can carry now and just pull it out when they want to. They don't know how to talk to each other anymore, they let the guns do the talking for them," Glass commented.

In all, six people were shot. Among them was 6-year-old "Serenity". Her family tells FOX 5 she was so excited about starting kindergarten this year, but instead ended up in a marathon surgery overnight in hopes of saving her life. She remains in critical condition.

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help.

"We're asking anyone who saw anything to call Crime Stoppers, where they can remain anonymous, or the homicide unit." said Deputy Chief. Charles Hampton.

Tipsters can anonymously contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)