Atlanta park shooting: Man killed, 5 injured by gunfire during ball game

An argument during a ball game at a southwest Atlanta park ended with a deadly mass shooting Sunday night.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center at Rosa L. Burney Park, just south of Downtown Atlanta.

According to officials, a baseball or softball game was being played at the park at the time of the shooting.

"There was some type of baseball, softball game ongoing. There was an argument that ensued and then, next thing you know, there was an exchange of gunfire," APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

When the shooting was over, six people were injured, including a 6-year-old child who is now fighting to stay alive.

The child was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Egleston Hospital in critical condition.

One victim, described as a man in his 30s, died from his injuries. The other four victims are described as being in stable condition.

Later Sunday night, so many family members showed up at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital that police had to clear them from the area.

Investigators say the park was crowded at the time of the shooting, and they hope some people come forward with information.

And police are asking the public again to put down the guns, especially during a heated dispute.

"As we've said countless times, we're just asking the citizens just to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons," Hampton said. "We're just asking people to, you know, step away. We're asking people just to let bygones be bygones."

Officials have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and have not released any details about the victims or possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.